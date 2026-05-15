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Crash closes southbound Highway 85 between E-470 and Colorado Highway 22

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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A crash closed the southbound lanes of Highway 85 between E-470 and Colorado Highway 22 on Friday morning. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the crash closed the lanes at mile marker 231 around 6:30 a.m.

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A crash closed the southbound lanes of Highway 85 between E-470 and Colorado Highway 22. CBS

In that area, Colorado Highway 22 is also East 124th Avenue in Brighton. There were backups in the area as drivers tried to navigate around the closure. 

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A crash closed southbound lanes of Highway 85 between E-470 and Colorado Highway 22 on Friday morning.  CDOT

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route. What caused the crash is being investigated. 

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