CPW seeks out bear reportedly dragging hind legs in Jefferson County

By Danielle Chavira

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says officers are aware of a bear seen dragging its hind legs on Highway 285 between Turkey Creek Road and Aspen Park. An officer responded to the area on Wednesday morning.

CPW says the bear was most likely hit by a car. Further information was not yet confirmed.

CBS4 has asked for follow-up information.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 3:56 PM

