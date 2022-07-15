Watch CBS News
COVID vaccine requirement dropped for health care workers

By Michael Abeyta

CBS Colorado

In the summer of 2021, COVID cases in Colorado weren't surging like they are in the summer of 2022. Still, even back then, Eric France the Chief Medical Officer for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment worried a spike in cases was near. 

That's why in order to protect medical professionals and their patents the state implemented a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. 

"Because over that last summer, vaccination rates seemed to then flatten," said France. "Only about 6 in 10 of healthcare workers were vaccinated." 

France and CDPHE were right on two fronts. The vaccine mandate pushed reluctant health care workers to get vaccinated and when the spike CDPHE predicted came, they were protected. 

"Vaccination rates for staff members went up, up to almost 90 to 93%," said France. 

One year later, the vaccination rate among health care workers is up to 94%. COVID rates are once again rising, but because of that high vaccination rate among health care workers CDPHE decided to drop the mandate. Which could be good news for some. 

"Those who have chosen not to be vaccinated may indeed turn around and find opportunity to work particularly in some of our rural settings," said France 

That, however, doesn't mean the unvaccinated can work anywhere. Organizations still have the right to continue their own vaccine requirements. Plus, there is still a Federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.  

"Many people work in facilities that are licensed by Medicare, and they are required by federal rule to be vaccinated," said France. 

France says that while the state vaccine mandate for health care workers may be a thing of the past, it once again showed that vaccination is the best way to keep yourself safe from the potentially deadly and life changing effects of COVID. 

"It's really a great way to be sure that you don't end up hospitalized or in the ICU from COVID," said France. 

