Councilman creates "BIPAC": One of state's first PACs dedicated to Colorado BIPOC leaders

One local politician is now using his position and experience to lift others up in Colorado.

On the first day of Black History Month 2023, Westminster City Councilman Obi Ezeadi announced the launch of his new organization called BIPAC. It's one of the state's first political action committees dedicated to providing financial support and guidance to Black, Indigenous and people of color running for state and local office. BIPAC is a play-off of the acronym "BIPOC."

"Candidates of color don't have a support system. They don't have the same access to funds, to strategic guidance that white candidates have," Ezeadi said. "BIPAC's mission and purpose is really to be the great equalizer, to level the playing field."

Westminster City Councilman Obi Ezeadi CBS

Ezeadi said the idea came to him the night he won his election for councilman in November 2021 and has been in the works ever since. Ezeadi said that getting into politics is tough, but it's even harder if you're a person of color and he knows that first hand. Prior to getting elected, Ezeadi had no political experience or a network to fall back on. He became only the second Black person to ever hold the seat in the city of Westminster.

"To win a campaign you need money, you need people, and you need connections," said Ezeadi. "There were many lonely nights where I just didn't know what to do, and when I would ask for advice, it's really hard to get advice. The night of the election night, I said to my campaign manager 'this was too difficult.'"

While Colorado has one of the most diverse state legislatures in the country, Black and Latino legislators only hold about 23% of all 100 legislative seats, according to 2020 data from Metropolitan State University of Denver's department of political science.

"Candidates of color ask themselves, 'do I belong?' and BIPACs answer is yes," Ezeadi said.

Ezeadi hopes a PAC will make it easier for the next generation of BIPOC politicians.

CBS

"Personal success doesn't help the next generation unless you pass it on," Ezeadi said. "Let's get that leadership into those hallways of the state capitol, those hallways of city halls."

The next step for BIPAC is to start fundraising. Then later this year the group will select local and state candidates to endorse for the November election. To donate, you can text BIPAC to 66866. To learn more about the organization, visit https://www.voteobi.com/bipac-press-release.