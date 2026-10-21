Costumes set the mood for "Disney's Beauty & the Beast"

The classic Disney story of "Beauty and the Beast" is taking the stage at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, bringing its beloved characters to life through elaborate costumes, including the iconic gold dress worn by Belle.

Among the most memorable costumes is the formal outfit worn by the Beast near the end of the musical, as his character transforms both physically and emotionally.

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"When I put on this outfit, I actually really start to feel how much of his character has actually developed throughout the entire show," said Fergie Philippe, who plays the Beast.

Philippe said the costume helps convey the character's emotional journey as the story unfolds.

"This is my favorite look in the show," Philippe said. "We really get to see the Beast transformation from not only from Beast to human, but we also get to see his emotional arc kind of get laid out."

The wardrobe also helps communicate the personalities and stories of the musical's other characters, from the villagers to the enchanted objects.

Maya Patrick, who works in the production's wardrobe department, said each character has a distinct look designed to help bring the story to life.

"I wish I could show you all of these. All of the different villagers have such unique, specific looks that bring them all to life in a different way," Patrick said.

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But one costume that continues to draw attention from audiences is Belle's iconic gold dress.

Patrick said that the audience's reaction when Belle first appears in the gown is a highlight for the wardrobe team.

"One of my favorites is when she does the reveal and the audience just gasps or applauds and it's like, 'Ah, yes, our work is shining,'" Patrick said.

The dress sparkles on stage inspiring audience members to ask whether the gown contains LED lights. Patrick has an answer for that.

"There are not. There are about 30,000 rhinestones, though."

"Beauty and the Beast" plays the Denver Center for the Performing Arts through Nov. 7. For ticket information, click here.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.