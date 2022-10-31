Costumed volunteers help clean Platte River, honor 50th anniversary of Clean Water Act

On Sunday, dozens of residents cleaned out trash and debris from the Platte River in honor of the 50th anniversary of the federal Clean Water Act. Many volunteers went to clean up in Halloween costumes and together they pulled out about 421 pounds of waste.

"Environment is a top priority in our lives," David Donbeck, a volunteer. "Just giving back, even just a couple hours, it just helps out, and really it helps out Denver community, certainly cleaning up Confluence Park."

During the 50th year of the act, environmentalists are acknowledging its impact, but also the fact that action still needs to happen. The goal of the Clean Water Act was to eliminate pollution from the smallest streams to the mightiest rivers, but that goal hasn't been reached yet.

"I think we all recognize how important our waterways are, especially in Colorado," said Danny Katz, the COPIRG foundation executive director. "Just the fact that we're able to pull out so much trash every time we do one of these, I think that's a sign that we definitely have a waste system that needs improvement."

Katz said to reach the goal the community needs to reduce the amount of unnecessary stuff it produces. It must also stop allowing different forms of pollution to make it into the waterways like PFAs.

"It's important that everybody step up and say, 'Okay, enough is enough, let's make sure our waterways are as clean as they were 50 years ago,'" said Katz.

For volunteers like Donbeck, he said he'll keep stepping up until our rivers are free of waste.

"Just give back, and again think globally act locally," Donbeck said.