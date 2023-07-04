Copper Mountain's Summer Hike Park provides summer shredding

If summertime to you means months before you can break out your skis or snowboard to hit the terrain park again and you're counting down the days, count no more.

CBS

Copper Mountain has reopened its Summer Hike Park, a short terrain park with two rounds of 3 levels of difficulties of rails for the first time since 2018. With a cost of $25, you can ride all day so long as you're willing to keep walking up the hill after your run. It's the kind of attraction that brings out the people who are desperate to keep honing their skills even when the sun shines.

"There is a certain kind of accomplishment that you get doing a park feature that you will never get doing a double black," Olivia DeWitt with Copper's Play Forever department said. "The people here, we are all chasing that feeling and chasing that progression."

CBS

The park is open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The patch will stay open as long as they can keep it going.