CoPIRG recommends new Denver mayor tackle air pollution, climate change

The Colorado Public Interest Research Group released a set of recommendations for the new mayor of Denver to take on during his first six months in office. Those include recommendations to help tackle air pollution and climate change.

The recommendations include committing to 100% electric vehicles across the city, making it cheaper for families to install rooftop solar, adding a shuttle to Denver Mountain Parks, putting federal money towards transforming transportation corridors in the city and saving people money on green home improvement projects.

"Everything we're recommending we think, while they're small actions that can happen right now, they will build a foundation for the whole term to do even more," said CoPIRG executive director Danny Katz.

CoPIRG also recommended a ban on gas lawn equipment which was approved by the Regional Air Quality Control Commission last week. The Air Quality Control Commission will vote on the plan in December.

CoPIRG is the Colorado affiliate of the U.S. Public Interest Research Group.