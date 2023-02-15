Convicted cop Austin Hopp unanimously denied early release from prison

A board in Weld County has denied former Loveland Police officer Austin Hopp's application for community corrections, extending his stay behind bars for at least another six months. Hopp, who has served less than nine months of his five year sentence, was seeking release to a halfway house in an effort to reenter society slowly through work release.

FORT COLLINS, CO - MAY 5, 2022: Former Loveland Police Officer Austin Hopp enters the courtroom for his sentencing hearing Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Larimer County Justice Center in Fort Collins. Hopp was senteced to five years in prison with three years of mandatory parole for his guilty plea to second-degree assualt stemming from his 2020 arrest of Karen Garner. Jenny Sparks/Loveland Reporter-Herald

A board in Weld County made up of community members and law enforcement unanimously denied Hopp's request to be released early, mostly sighting his violent actions against Karen Garner and the county's proximity to Larimer County, where his crimes took place, as reasons why he should not be released.

Hopp was convicted and sentenced in 2022 for the violent arrest of Garner, who lives with dementia. The City of Loveland paid the Garner family several million dollars as part of a settlement in the case.

Garner's family attended the hearing, vocalizing their displeasure in the idea that the man who broke their mother's shoulder could be given early release after taking a plea deal that already cut his possible time served from 10 years down to five.

CBS News Colorado was the only broadcast outlet allowed into the hearing which lasted around 30 minutes in total. A community corrections representative advocated for Hopp's release citing his completion of a course while in custody and his need for therapy for mental issues outlined in his inmate profile. The representative also argued that Hopp was employable for many jobs within the community away from law enforcement, making him a prime candidate for work release or halfway houses.

Hopp was seeking to complete time in a halfway house before being relocated to Florida to live with his parents, or a friend, while on parole.

Garner's family argued that the pain and suffering Hopp caused for the family and community could not be properly addressed through only nine months behind bars. The family read a letter they received from Hopp before he was sentenced to prison that stated he would never work again in Colorado and considered himself unemployable in the state.

Garner's family said they wanted to use his own words against him in their case for his stay behind bars.

The family was escorted away from the room as the board made their decision. One member of the community, when asked for his vote, simply said, "no." Then a law enforcement officer with a vote rejected Hopp's request citing the extreme proximity to where the crime took place less than three years ago. The final vote came from a community member who said they felt the violence of the case was not addressed with as little as nine months behind bars.

Those who voted then expressed their regret that the Garner family would have to go through the same process in six months when Hopp will again be eligible for community corrections.

Garner's son and daughter-in-law smiled and embraced at the word that their voices were heard. They said they will continue to fight for their mom, as she can't for herself due to her deteriorating conditions. Garner is said to have aged significantly since the arrest and her mental condition has continued to regress.

Garner's son said he can no longer carry on conversations with his mother, who is receiving top-of-the-line care courtesy of the money they received in their lawsuit. They said she enjoys pudding and walks in the garden during her free time, as the family intentionally does not update her on the status of her attacker.