Controversy surfaces over standards for teaching diversity in social studies classes

Colorado's Department of Education is updating statewide standards regarding the teaching of diversity in social studies classes. Individual schools and districts are still in charge of curriculum, but they use statewide standards when developing that.

CBS

A law passed in 2019 requires civics lessons to include the contributions of LGBTQ people, and people of color. The Department of Education initially updated the standards to include this but has since removed many of those references.

A controversy over teaching diversity, playing out in Colorado's education system. The state school board was hearing public comments Wednesday on final revisions to social studies standards.

"It teaches students about their self, their history... it empowers them," says Valeria Contreras.

The most recent revision removed references to the LGBTQ community for the youngest grades and stripped many references to minority groups that were added to the standards in November.

"I'm not a victim and I think some of the ideology that's being presented this oppressed and oppressor mentality does not serve us," says Stephanie Hancock.

CBS

She and other commenters applauded the change.

"This whole division of people into identity groups is divisive, it's regressive, it's the way back not the way forward," says retired Colorado Springs teacher Joseph Boyle.

While others say not teaching about minorities is the cause of division.

"If we don't list to them, that gives space for teachers to not include," says Brittni Laura Hernandez.

One former teacher says schools should reflect society's evolution toward inclusion.

"It's time that we shift those standards the same way we've done every time we've learned something else so that we can be reflective of what we actually know," says Kelly Langley Cook.

While others feel that approach puts politics over fact.

CBS

"It's important to teach history not based on ideology but based on facts," says Hancock.

"Whatever kind of American people call themselves we've got to focus more on the American part of America," says Boyle.

As Colorado's children grow up in a diverse world, the debate rages on how to teach them about its history.

Wednesday evening, the board voted against the amendment to these standards that suggests adopting conservative "American birthright" guidelines emphasizing patriotism in social studies teachings. There are several other amendments to be considered before the final vote on these standards in November.