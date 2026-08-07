Contractor arrested for allegedly bringing drugs into Northern Colorado jail

A woman who worked at the Weld County Jail in Northern Colorado is facing multiple charges after she allegedly brought drugs into the facility.

In June, the Weld County Sheriff's Office began investigating after it received a tip stating that the contractor was in a relationship with an inmate and that the pair were attempting to distribute and sell drugs to other inmates. Investigators determined that 34-year-old Maria Teresa Rojas-Valerio, a civilian contractor, was in an intimate relationship with an inmate she supervised and had engaged in sexual acts with the inmate inside the jail.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

They also determined that Rojas-Valerio brought drugs into the Weld County Jail on at least nine occasions.

When detectives searched her home, they reportedly discovered drugs that would have been easily accessible to children. She was arrested on July 21.

The Weld County District Attorney's Office has filed multiple charges against Rojas-Valerio, including:

• Child Abuse-Negligence-No Injury-3 Counts

• Contraband-Intro 2 Felony-Introduce

• Sex/Correction Institution-Employ-Intrus/Penet-3 Counts

• Controlled Subs-Distribution-Mt/Hr/Kt/Ct

• Controlled Substance-Possession with Distribution-Mt/Hr/Kt/Ct

• Controlled Substance-Conspiracy-Schedule 1,2

• Controlled Substance-Conspiracy-Schedule 1,2-14-225g

• Controlled Substance-Special Offender-Direct Conspiracy