Denver construction site manager shoots, kills 2 people who he says attacked him

A manager of a construction site shot two people after he said he confronted them as they were possibly burglarizing the site and they attacked him, Denver police said. It happened on Sunday the 8500 block of West Belleview Avenue.

One of the people who was shot was a man and died at the scene. A woman was also shot, and she died after being taken to the hospital.

The shooting took place at a commercial construction site. Police say the site manager told them he was assaulted after he confronted the pair about why they were there with no authorization, and that he pulled out a gun and started shooting after that.

He then waited until police arrived to update them about what happened, and he is cooperating with Denver police's investigation into the shooting. As of Monday at midday, no arrests have been made in the case.

