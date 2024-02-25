2 injured after shooting reported at construction site near West Belleview Avenue
Two people were transported to hospitals with the status of their injuries remaining unknown after a shooting that happened at a construction site.
Denver police tweeted on Sunday that an investigation was underway after a shooting happened in the 8500 block of W Belleview Avenue as officers found two people suffering from gun wounds.
Detectives are still working to determine what happened in the incident.
CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates.
