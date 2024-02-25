Watch CBS News
2 injured after shooting reported at construction site near West Belleview Avenue

Two people were transported to hospitals with the status of their injuries remaining unknown after a shooting that happened at a construction site. 

Denver police tweeted on Sunday that an investigation was underway after a shooting happened in the 8500 block of W Belleview Avenue as officers found two people suffering from gun wounds.

Detectives are still working to determine what happened in the incident. 

CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates. 

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 25, 2024 / 3:54 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

