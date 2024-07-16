Next phase of Denver's Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project begins, RTD expects it to last 3 weeks

The Regional Transportation District has started phase two of their Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project. It will stretch along 15th Street from the California Street intersection through the Stout Street intersection.



The project is used to tear up and replace the tracks so they can add new ones. The first phase started and was completed in May at Welton Street and Broadway.

RTD's Chief Communication and Engagement Officer Stuart Summers told CBS Colorado RTD is are hoping to finish up phase two in three weeks.

The project is important as the current infrastructure is 30 years old. It was created in 1994 and is only meant to last three decades. Crews are taking out the rail infrastructure by going down multiple feet and giving it a full depth reconstruction.

RTD says there are road closures at the intersection that will impact traffic but should not impact businesses and residents too much.

"Any businesses in the area and any residents living in the area will still have access to their alleys, their garages, any other amenities and business services," Summers said. "We are trying to make sure that everything can continue at the best level possible."

There are detour signs all around 15th between Stout and California to make it easier for drivers.

RTD is hoping to have the entire Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project completed by September.