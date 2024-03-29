Construction on track for new high school in Denver's Montbello neighborhood

The Italian word "Montbello" means "beautiful mountain," giving those who live there a great view of Mount Blue Sky, Long's Peak, and the Continental Divide. Those mountain ranges were the inspiration of the overall design and color schemes of the reconstructed Montbello High School.

The school is also redesigned to bring a college feel to campus. Construction of the $139.5 million project to redevelop the school began when the bond project was passed in 2020, and building started in June of 2022.

"The community spoke and there was a representative working group and a design advisory group. They came together and said 'we want this in our community. We want this school' and Denver Public Schools responded and it is the most expensive bond project to date," said Giorgia Alexander, Denver Public Schools Communications Specialist.

Split between two phases, the school will come with 62 classrooms, 39 drinking fountains, three gyms, 400 parking spaces, 181 new trees, two elevators, 40 bike racks, and 146 toilets.

Currently, the school has been operating out of classroom pods but the new classrooms will be flexible classrooms offering maximum opportunities for learning areas. In all, it will be able to house 1,500 aspiring minds.

"Working in the building every day, our kids almost don't believe it's true that they are going to get such a gem of a facility and of classrooms. Everything is brand new. They haven't even fully grasped their minds around what they are going to witness and see," said Kevin Wilson, Dean of 9th Grade Students at Montbello High School.

Another feature is the "Warrior Plaza," which serves as an outdoor gathering place for the students and community. The curve outside of the building by the outdoor plaza is a symbolic embrace of the community and its students past, present, and future.

Crews tell CBS Colorado construction is right on track and it is set to be completed by the first bell of the new 2024 fall semester.

"It's going to be the crown jewel of the community," Alexander said.