Colorado Department of Transportation works to finish construction on popular ski road before snow starts to fall

Crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation are currently in the middle of a significant project on U.S. Highway 40 through Empire, a route familiar to hundreds of thousands of skiers and snowboarders on their way to Winter Park and beyond.



While the most noticeable change will be a fresh layer of pavement, the most important work is happening underground.

"We are revamping the drainage system," Tamara Rollison with CDOT said. "This is important because a drainage system will divert water away from US 40 away from the surface of the roadway, because water is not our friend when it comes to roads."



This new drainage system will help to combat the freeze-thaw cycle that can lead to icy conditions and damage the road surface. By preventing water from pooling and eroding the roadway, the improvements will lead to a longer-lasting, smoother ride with fewer potholes. CDOT said that's good news for your car and your commute.

"It is an investment in our infrastructure," Rollison said. "We get a lot of value out of that, through the longevity of the roadways."

The project aims to not only improve the quality of the road but also enhance safety and travel times for everyone heading to the mountains.



Crews are on schedule to complete the project in December, just in time for the peak of the ski season.

For more detailed information on the project, you can visit the official CDOT project page: US 40 Empire West Resurfacing.