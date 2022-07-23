Construction at Denver apartment complex leaves residents in tough situation: 'We can't live like this'

Long term and extensive apartment repairs at The Avalon apartments in Denver have left renters living in a construction zone. Residents at the complex tell CBS4 many of them were left with 5-foot trenches in their homes.

The property management team sent residents a letter saying they would start replacing a main water pipe starting on Monday, and those repairs could last until Aug. 1. Rocio Chanez said her once cozy living room is now unlivable.

"I am scared, and I am worried too. We can't live like this." said Rocio Chanez, a renter at the complex. "A lot of mice and rats are coming out, and the drainage was broken, and it start to smell so badly."

CBS

Chanez and several other residents told CBS4 the management team didn't offer residents many accommodations. The Avalon Apartments are owned by the Echelon Property Group. CBS4 did reach out to the community manager, Paola Corado, about the issues but she declined to comment on the situation.

"They offered us another apartment, but only to use the bathroom, not for a move out or to stay there," Chanez said.

Jace Brandl was on vacation when the management team entered his apartment without his permission earlier this week. He said they moved his furniture to excavate the pipe underneath his home.

"When they left, they left my doors unlocked," Brandl said. "There's smoke everywhere, dust, smoke and the noise."

Those concerns prompted the City and County of Denver to investigate, which lead them to issue a "stop work order" on Thursday for not having proper permits. The City's Department of Public Health and Environment was also called in to investigate the rat infestation and other concerns.

CBS

"Myself and my neighbors feel unimpressed by how management has handled this," Brandl said.

A DDPHE spokesperson sent CBS4 this statement about the complex saying,

"DDPHE conducted an investigation today at this property. During the investigation, the plumbing was functioning, however, there were large holes exposed plumbing pipes that were covered by planks of wood that did not appear safe or sturdy. Therefore, DDPHE issued a Notice of Violation ordering the property management company to property repair the flooring to a state that is in sound condition and good repair. Additionally, the property management company was issued orders to clean and sanitize any affected areas due to construction dust, once construction is complete. Although DDPHE did not observe any signs of rodents, due to the extensive construction activity and numerous holes that can allow entryway of pests, we did require property management to initiate pest control."

Chanez and Brandl are now left hoping for a solution that puts an end to this construction nightmare.

"I would like for them to put us in a hotel or someplace to stay until they finish this problem," Chanez said.

On Friday, after CBS4 started asking questions, Judy Blaes, the Senior Vice President of the Echelon Property Group, did eventually respond to our requests saying the team was working to offer accommodations to residents, like moving them into new apartments and getting them hotel stays through the weekend. Around 7 p.m. Friday, a resident did confirm that the team finally agreed to put them in a hotel until at least Monday.

The City and County are also requiring the management team here to obtain all of the necessary permits before they can continue construction.