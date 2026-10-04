Ceiling collapse causes neighboring business to close in Northern Colorado

A roof collapsed at a business under construction in Northern Colorado this week, forcing another nearby business to close as well.

When Billie Colson heard and felt a rumble inside her Loveland business, Independence Gallery and Frame Shop, she knew something serious had happened.

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"It was loud. Car alarms went off," said Colson. "We knew something not good happened next door."

The space next to her, which shares a roof and wall with her shop, was being remodeled and partially collapsed.

"The city fire department showed up, and they said, 'You have to leave. It's not structurally sound,'" said Colson.

Days later, she still hasn't been allowed inside her shop.

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"I've been communicating with the city, and they have a plan. And the plan is how to shore up the building. It's going to be probably a couple of weeks before we can get back in there," Colson explained.

She says that is hurting business.

"If you're not open, you can't get customers coming in, and clients can't pick up their framing, and you can't do new framing," said Colson.

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She says this comes at a tough time. She had two gallery tours planned this month, and she's still recovering from this summer's slower sales due to construction in the downtown Loveland area. She says this may have been the hardest stretch she's ever had.

"Harder than COVID. Because when you have big front-end loaders and equipment, and it goes on for seven months, people don't really want to come down and mess with that," said Colson.

Still, she is being patient and hopes she can open her shop again soon.

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"I think this, too, shall pass," said Colson.

She has found a spot to host at least one of those upcoming studio tours: a photography studio right around the corner in downtown Loveland at 926 North Lincoln Avenue.