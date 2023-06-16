Conor McGregor accused of "violently sexually assaulting" a woman in a bathroom at NBA Finals game

Woman accuses Conor McGregor of raping her Former UFC fighter Conor McGregor accused of sexually assaulting woman at NBA finals game 02:36

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been accused of "violently sexually assaulting and battering" a woman in a bathroom at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami on June 9, according to legal documents obtained by CBS News on Thursday.

A letter from the victim's attorney, which describes a graphic incident of sexual assault, says McGregor, with help from security guards of the NBA and Miami Kaseya Center, allegedly physically forced the woman into the VIP bathroom, "separating her from her friend and trapping her inside" with the fighter and his security guard.

Security allegedly did not let anyone in or out of the bathroom after the victim entered, and McGregor appeared from a stall and "aggressively kissed" her, according to the letter. The victim attempted to escape McGregor numerous times, while he allegedly tried to force her into multiple sexual acts. After continuously elbowing McGregor, the victim escaped, leaving behind her purse, which was returned to her "after several desperate pleas by the victim," the letter continues.

According to the letter written by the victim's attorney, Ariel Mitchell, the victim contacted law enforcement immediately after the alleged assault. A spokesperson for the Miami Police Department told CBS News that it is investigating a case opened on Sunday and that no additional information can be offered at this time.

The victim has also accused the NBA and Miami Heat security of aiding and abetting McGregor in this alleged assault.

Both the NBA and UFC have said in statements to CBS News that they are aware of the allegations against McGregor and are working to gather additional information.

McGregor's attorney issued a statement denying the fighter's involvement in the incident.

"The allegations are false," McGregor's counsel, Barbara Llanes said to CBS News. "Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated."

McGregor also punched the Miami Heat mascot at the same game where he was invited to participate in a skit to promote a body spray with "Burnie." According to reports and Mitchell's letter, the actor playing Burnie had to be hospitalized after the incident.