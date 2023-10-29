Confusion between Denver and Adams County over migrant support leads to impromptu winter clothing donation

Confusion between Denver and Adams County over migrant support leads to impromptu winter clothing do

Amid Saturday's snowy conditions, at least one agency was out making sure everyone has what they need to keep warm.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office, in collaboration with Cardenas Ministires, gave out clothes to migrants, many of whom have not experienced conditions like this before.

People we spoke with say they're thankful for this kind gesture, many of whom don't have any winter clothes.

Outside a migrant shelter, at least 100 people lined up to receive winter clothing.

"They have no cold weather gear, no warm clothes and, in some cases, no more clothes than the clothes that are on their back," said Adams County Sheriff Gene Claps.

Out of necessity, the sheriff's office and Cardena Ministries partnered up to bring items like pants, jackets and shoes to those in need.

"I only have this jacket that I brought from my country but nothing else," said Mario Gonzalez. "We are not prepared for the cold yet, right now we still have our summer clothes on."

Natasha Acosta also didn't have any winter clothes prior to Saturday and was grateful for the donations: "This is a good deed they're doing."

Valerie Soto, a volunteer coordinator with Cardenas Ministries, says she often sees migrants out in the street -- and with the snowstorm in mind, she felt the need to do something immediately.

"They're coming here with flip-flops and no jackets and no other clothes. It's a good feeling to be able to give them something to keep them warm," she said. "We kinda did a last-minute thing to get together to give 'em shoes and socks and whatever we could come up with to help the people out."

Valerie Soto, volunteer coordinator with Cardenas Ministries

There was a little confusion, however, when a City of Denver representative at the shelter told Claps the distribution couldn't set up inside the building and that there were procedures to go through.

In the end -- it all worked out and those migrants were grateful.

"Only we know the need, because we are living it, so thank you for the support," Acosta said.

If you want to donate to migrants, there are certain procedures to follow. To learn more, click here.