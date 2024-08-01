Complete fire ban in place for Rocky Mountain National Park as wildfires burn in Colorado

Rocky Mountain National Park has enacted a complete fire ban as wildfires continue to burn along Colorado's Front Range. The ban was put in place on Thursday due to the extreme fire danger, the extended weather forecast, and current fire activity.

There are several wildfires burning across Colorado including the Quarry Fire burning in Jefferson County, the Alexander Mountain Fire burning west of Loveland and the Stone Canyon Fire burning north of Lyons.

With the fire ban, all campfires, including charcoal briquette fires, are prohibited within Rocky Mountain National Park. Petroleum-fueled stoves and grills may be used in developed campgrounds, picnic areas and designated backcountry campsites. However, stoves much be able to be turned on and off.

Smoking is also prohibited inside the park, except within an enclosed vehicle or a vehicle stopped within a developed paved area devoid of vegetation for at least three feet, according to the National Park Service. Fireworks are always prohibited within Rocky Mountain National Park.

The park confirmed that there are always Stage 1 fire restrictions in place, regardless of the current fire danger. Campfires are prohibited in the park except within designated campfire rings in picnic areas and "front-country" campgrounds. The last time a total fire ban was in place in the park was August 2020.

For more information on Rocky Mountain National Park, visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park's Information Office at (970) 586-1206.