Community organizations give to Colorado veterans to honor them for Veterans Day

Dannell McNeil aka "Risky Lover" is somewhat of an Aurora legend.



"You might find me in the bargain bin at one of your local record stores," he said with a smile.

He had a radio hit called "Risky Lover" in the early '90s right after he left the Air Force. He says he always loved making music, but it was his time in the service that taught him how to be successful.

"It taught me leadership. It taught me how to stand as a young man," said McNeil.



Since then he has released a few more singles, "Don't Get Hooked on A Junkie" and "Single Daddy", but eventually ended up homeless and sleeping in his car.

"Life throws you curveballs, but it's how you get up," said McNeil.

He had a little help getting back up from Community Solutions. They rent apartments to homeless veterans. Dannell rents one and says he is very grateful.

"That I can stick the key in the building. Walk up the steps, go into my apartment and shut the door and be thankful to the lord that I've got a place for myself and my 88-year-old dad," said McNeil.

Friday, with help from the Home Depot, Community Solutions gave the veterans whom they house, even more. They have turned an old pool into a community space.

As part of the Home Depot Foundation's national Operation Surprise campaign, "Team Depot" built a recreational space that includes two pergolas, a new fence, new landscaping, and over a dozen raised planter beds. They also gave the facility a dozen Adirondack chairs and four commercial-grade picnic tables.



"I'm just really thankful to be able to participate in something like this," said Heather Nordstrom, the Team Depot Captain.



McNeil says he hopes the improvements will inspire his community.

"I think it's an encouragement for those that have maybe fallen in some aspects to get back up."

Dannell McNeil in his music video for "Risky Lover" in 1994 Dannell McNeil

And he says now, just maybe, "The Risky Lover" might make a comeback as well.

"I won't give up, and with all these people building stuff right here, putting stuff together, you don't give up either," said McNeil.