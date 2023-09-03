Community members work to keep Philip S. Miller name on Castle Rock Library

A record-breaking 10,000 people came to celebrate the grand opening of the new Castle Rock library in August. But the question of the library's name is still being decided.

Right now, the library is simply called the "Castle Rock Library," but some community leaders want to keep the name of the previous one, the "Philip S. Miller Library."

That library was built 20 years ago in a former Safeway, but was torn down earlier this year to make way for the new expanded library.

"Very much would like to see the Philip S. Miller name retained," said Max Brooks, Castle Rock Town Councilman, "that is a name that is very important to Castle Rock, it's very important to the community."

CBS

A banker and benefactor, Philip S. Miller played an important role in the development of Castle Rock, before passing away in 1995.

"He retired all of the library debt prior to his death. That was a little of a half a million dollars," said Brooks.

Brooks said a motivated constituent reached out to him after learning the Miller name might not be kept on the library. Both the town council and the board of county commissioners have written letters to the library board expressing their desire to keep the Philip S. Miller name.

"I have heard from citizens saying 'well why are you guys taking the name off? Is there something in his past or something that's come up that we needed to know?' And there hasn't been. He was an upstanding citizen that did a lot for our community," said Castle Rock Mayor Jason Gray.

Library policy states the board of trustees must name a library after someone who is not living, and contributed significantly to the community or library.

CBS

"If they don't designate a name then it's called for the name of the community in which it resides. They had made no decision, they still have not, but they have added this to the agenda for the September meeting," said Bob Pasicznyuk, executive library director.

Pasicznyuk is not aware of any other possible namesakes.

"Philip Miller through his foundation and his gifts previously has given about four million dollars to libraries. There's no other benefactors that even approach that number," said Pasicznyuk.

The library event hall has already been named after Miller. Pasicznyuk says other donors like The Aloha Foundation and The Sjostrom Family have given substantial gifts, and their names are being reflected elsewhere in the library.

CBS

All of the other Douglas County libraries are named for their communities.

"I think I had two people who said 'I think Castle Rock library is good.' But everybody else I talked to is overwhelmingly supportive of keeping the name Philip S. Miller," said Gray.

The library board will discuss the potential name change at their Sept. 27 meeting. Community members can weigh in by attending that meeting or emailing the library director.