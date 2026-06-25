Community, Colorado leaders fight against data center creation in Denver's Elyria-Swansea neighborhood

Colorado leaders, community members of Denver's Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, and actress Jane Fonda came together Thursday morning to express their disapproval of data centers.

The CoreSight facility in Denver. CBS

Just last month, the Denver City Council unanimously voted to pass a moratorium to halt the construction of data centers for the next year as more research was compiled on alleged health risks and water usage associated with data centers.

The Elyria-Swansea community and state leaders say they want to see a data center ban over a moratorium. These leaders say air and water pollution, along with potential blackouts, are a big concern.

Along with the air, water and blackout concerns, they say they are scared of the potential failure in grids and their health. They say this will cause even more concerns about smoke inhalation with a nursing center being up the road.

Jane Fonda joined other activists to voice concerns over proposed data centers in Denver's Elyria-Swansea neighborhood. CBS

"People in this area live seven years less," Jane Fonda, an actress and activist who is against data centers. "People shouldn't ever be sacrificed, and we will keep fighting about this."

Leaders say Gov. Jared Polis, along with senators Michael Bennett and John Hickenlooper, were also invited to come and speak, but declined. Leaders say they will keep fighting until they see data centers banned, especially in this neighborhood.