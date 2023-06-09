Community anti-violence organizations can't slow down as shootings continue in Denver area

Community leaders look to address ongoing rise in violence among youth

Four shootings involving law enforcement took place in a week period. Three happened all in one day -- Wednesday. Now, community leaders in the Denver metro area are responding with two initiatives to reduce gun violence.

Rev. Leon Lelly leads Open Door Youth Gang Alternatives, an organization that provides education and resources to at-risk youths and communities affected by gang violence.

"Back in the day, my average death list was between 17 and 24. Now I'm dealing with kids who are like 11, 12 to 17," Kelly said.

For more than 30 years he has worked with everyone from police to politicians to reduce community violence.

Meanwhile, Jason McBride and volunteers go to communities struck by violence offering support and prevention.

"Each organization does something different ... within their community. And I think together, we're stronger," said McBride.

So far this year there have been 37 police shootings in Colorado. A total of 28 have been fatal.