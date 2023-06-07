Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies shoot, kill suspect
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies shot and killed a suspect on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near Callae Drive and Piano Meadows Drive in Conifer.
According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was shot after he fired at deputies with a shotgun.
No deputies were hurt in the exchange of gunfire. The Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.
