Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies shoot, kill suspect

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies shot and killed a suspect on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near Callae Drive and Piano Meadows Drive in Conifer.

The suspect in the officer involved shooting is deceased. He was shot after firing upon deputies with a shotgun. #Jeffco deputies were not hurt during the exchange of gunfire. CIRT is investigating. pic.twitter.com/qubj3Yv2tJ — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 7, 2023

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was shot after he fired at deputies with a shotgun.

No deputies were hurt in the exchange of gunfire. The Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.