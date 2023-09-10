A community affordable health care center grows in Denver's Elyria-Swansea neighborhood

It was a celebration for a new community resource in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood. Live music, Aztec dancers, free food and an official tour of the Tepeyac Community Health Center all took place on Saturday, Sept. 9.

"Everyone's welcome at Tepeyac," said Jim Garcia, the chief executive officer of the Tepeyac Clinic.

Tepeyac Community Health Center celebrated the grand opening of its new location at 2101 E. 48th Ave.

The center started as an 800-square-foot space. It later grew into a 6,000-square-foot space, and now has quadrupled in size to nearly 25,000 square feet. The need for this expansion aligned with the demand for affordable healthcare in this community.

"We're really talking about health equity and access to health care, ensuring that were protecting uninsured folks and that uninsured historic rate that we have at this moment and providing access to care," said Lily Griego, regional director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for this region. Griego says Tepeyac is designed to serve it's patients in more ways than one.

"Behavioral health resources, mental or maternal health or even just a regular check up " said Griego.

Patients at Tepeyac can expect a new dental suite, pharmacy, mental and behavioral health wing. Many of these services have already helped families in this community.

"My grandkids come for pediatrics and my husband has come as well," said Lydia Esquivel, a patient at the previous Tepeyac Community center. Esquivel says when her family fell on tough times, Tepeyac was there to pick them up.

"Its actually benefited us a lot with my husband and myself being that we have been unemployed we have been struggling a little," she said. "We're very pleased and very thankful for Tepeyac."

To learn more on Tepeyac Community Health Center click here.