Commerce City police search for customer in shooting at Santiago's that left teen critically injured

Police in Commerce City are searching for the customer involved in a shooting at Santiago's restaurant near Highway 85 and 72nd that happened Thursday just after 4 p.m. The shooting left a teenage employee critically injured.

Commerce City Police

Investigators said officers were dispatched to the restaurant on what was called an "active shooter." When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old male, an employee, with a gunshot wound. They determined the teen and a customer got into an argument that then turned violent when both the teen and the customer began firing guns at each other.

The customer got into a vehicle and left before officers arrived. The driver of that vehicle pulled over a short time later and called 911 when the customer got out of the vehicle and ran away. The female driver and two children, passengers in the vehicle, were not injured and were not involved in the shooting.

The shooting scene Thursday evening at the Santiago's in Commerce City. CBS

Detectives know the identity of the customer but have not yet located that person. Officers are reviewing surveillance footage of the incident as part of the investigation.

Additional Information from Commerce City Police:

We would like to speak with the customer involved in this incident as well as any witnesses we did not contact at the scene. Please reach out to Detective Sgt. Aragon directly: 303-727-3901.