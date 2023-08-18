Teenage employee reportedly shot at Santiago's restaurant in Commerce City

At least 1 person reportedly shot near 72nd and Hwy 85

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left at least one person injured at Santiago's near 72nd and Hwy 85 in Commerce City.

We can confirm at least one shot at Santiago’s (72nd/HWY 85), suspect outstanding but likely identified. We are working law enforcement resources to locate. pic.twitter.com/YjwleCxjTy — Commerce City Police Department (@CommerceCityPD) August 17, 2023

Commerce City police say at approximately 4:07 p.m. officers responded to an "active shooter" call at the restaurant and determined that an employee who is reportedly a teenager has got into an argument with an adult customer, which led to an exchange in gunfire.

According to police, the employee was critically injured and the customer left the scene in a vehicle. The driver then pulled over and called 911, while the customer exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Update on Santiago’s shooting: pic.twitter.com/k0DARguZem — Commerce City Police Department (@CommerceCityPD) August 18, 2023

Commerce City PD says they have identified the suspect and working to locate them.