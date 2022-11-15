Commerce City police search for hit & run driver in deadly crash

Police in Commerce City are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Tuesday morning. Officers rushed to the area of East 58th Avenue and Holly Street on a report of debris on the roadway about 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased male in the road. Their preliminary investigation suggests that the male was struck by an unknown vehicle while crossing Holly Street near the intersection of East 58th Avenue.

Anyone who has information on the crash or was a witness is asked to call the Commerce City Police Department's tip line at (303) 289-3626.