Watch CBS News
Local News

Commerce City police search for hit & run driver in deadly crash

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Commerce City are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Tuesday morning. Officers rushed to the area of East 58th Avenue and Holly Street on a report of debris on the roadway about 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased male in the road. Their preliminary investigation suggests that the male was struck by an unknown vehicle while crossing Holly Street near the intersection of East 58th Avenue. 

Anyone who has information on the crash or was a witness is asked to call the Commerce City Police Department's tip line at (303) 289-3626.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 10:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.