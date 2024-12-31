Police officer hurt after suspected DUI driver crashes into Colorado patrol vehicle

A Commerce City police officer was hurt in a crash when a suspected DUI driver slammed into the back of the patrol vehicle. The crash happened just after midnight Tuesday northwest of Denver on I-270 west of Vasquez.

According to investigators, one officer was inside the SUV at the time of the crash and rushed to the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Commerce City Police Department used the crash as a reminder to stop drinking and driving.