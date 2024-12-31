Watch CBS News
Police officer hurt after suspected DUI driver crashes into Colorado patrol vehicle

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Commerce City police officer hurt in crash with suspected DUI driver
Commerce City police officer hurt in crash with suspected DUI driver 00:16

A Commerce City police officer was hurt in a crash when a suspected DUI driver slammed into the back of the patrol vehicle. The crash happened just after midnight Tuesday northwest of Denver on I-270 west of Vasquez. 

According to investigators, one officer was inside the SUV at the time of the crash and rushed to the hospital. 

commerce-city-pd-drunk-driver-copy.jpg
A Commerce City police officer was injured when a suspected DUI driver crashed into the back of the patrol vehicle.  Commerce City Police

The driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash. 

The Commerce City Police Department used the crash as a reminder to stop drinking and driving. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

