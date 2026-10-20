Columbine High School head softball coach arrested on suspected DUI

Deputies arrested Columbine High School's head softball coach over the weekend after investigators say he was driving a golf cart while drunk.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the South Metro Fire Department responded to Clement Park on Saturday when a man fell off a golf cart and was injured. That man, later identified as Columbine High School Assistant Coach James Scott, hit his head when he fell off the vehicle onto the bike path.

JCSO deputies were called to the scene after first responders said one of the people there was intoxicated and argumentative. Deputies said Scott and James Santaniello, Columbine's head softball coach, told law enforcement that they were coming from Wingstop and decided to take a golf cart for a ride.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

JCSO documents say Santaniello was driving, and Scott tried to get out of the moving cart from the passenger seat. He fell and injured his head and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities had blood drawn and sent for testing. They arrested Santaniello on suspicion of driving under the influence.