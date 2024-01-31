Columbine High School's Andy Lowry named National Coach of the Year

The National Football League has named Columbine's Andy Lowry as one of the 2 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award winners.

Lowry was nominated by the Denver Broncos after winning his 3rd state title at Columbine High School. The Rebels finished the season at 14-0 and defeated Cherry Creek High School in the state championship game.

LAKEWOOD, CO - OCTOBER 13 : Columbine High School head coach Andy Lowry is in the game against Arvada West at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood, Colorado on Friday, October 13, 2023. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

"The Don Shula Coach of the Year award is a huge honor," said Lowry. "I am very humbled by this opportunity."

Lowry just completed his 30th season as head coach at Columbine and earned his 300th career victory last season.

Lowry will be a guest of the NFL at the 2024 Pro Bowl in Orlando and he will attend Super Bowl LVIII and will be recognized at NFL honors.