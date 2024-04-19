Columbine 25 years later: Survivor Sean Graves believes biggest challenges are ahead

Sean Graves has overcome a lot of challenges in the past 25 years. Graves was applauded as he walked across the stage for graduation from Columbine High School, years after he was shot six times in the shooting that left 12 students and a teacher dead.

"I was actually shot six times on April 20. I was paralyzed from the waist down, that was number six, the last one that got me," said Graves.

Sean Graves CBS

Graves has undergone 49 surgeries and is walking again, but he believes the biggest challenges are ahead now that he's a parent.

"She's 8 years old and already acting like a teenager," said Graves.

Graves told CBS News Colorado's Karen Morfitt that his perspective on what happened at Columbine High School has shifted, "This was something completely different than anyone was anticipating, what we went through. We just have to train our kids differently."

He said he's teaching his daughter to be more aware of her surroundings, wherever she goes. He hopes one day that will include the halls of Columbine High School.

"Absolutely, I know the people who are keeping this building safe and I know the people here educating them," said Graves.

Columbine High School CBS

He said his experiences have taught him that the rest is out of his control, "Seeing it from the lens of a parent now and realizing there is really nothing I can do to keep my daughter safe or for anyone else in this community to keep your child safe when you send them off to school. You hope and you pray."