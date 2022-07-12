Colorado's Zoe Martin builds on lacrosse success with Team Israel

Colorado native Zoe Martin, 16, is taking the lacrosse world by storm. In May, Martin led Colorado Academy to their seventh straight state title and was named the Colorado 5A Player of the Year.

"I love carrying on the tradition and keeping that streak alive is awesome," said Martin of her state title victory.

This summer, Martin played for Team Israel in the Women's Lacrosse World Championship and made history by becoming the youngest player to make the senior team.

Zoe Martin CBS

"She's the only high school player that we have, but her speed stood out. Her aggressiveness was something that we were looking for," said Team Israel head coach Shelly Brezicki.

Martin didn't set out to make history. In fact, she didn't even set out to make the team.

"I reached out to one of the captains of the team, not knowing she was a captain," Martin recalled. "I was hoping their was a U-18 team or a U-21 team that I could try out for."

Martin showed up for a try out not knowing it was for the senior team. "I didn't know until I walked up and was with all of these 28 year-olds who were out of college, in college, playing D-1. I was like, 'Wow, this is not where I should be.' They were all super welcoming, but I was like, 'they're so good, and I'm 15.'"

But Martin impressed the coaches earning her a spot on the team, and she quickly proved that she belonged. During the World Championships, Martin scored 14 goals in eight games, third most for Team Israel.

Martin is hoping that her experience at the World Championship will improve her game.

"I haven't been to Israel yet, and this is my first connection. Representing my family, and my grandparents, and all my ancestors that have come from Israel is exciting."

"What we try to bring to Israel lacrosse is a connection to culture, to religion, and to the country of Israel," added Brezicki. "I hope this builds a desire to grow deeper into her culture This is more than just lacrosse for us."