Colorado's Wyndham Clark wins at Pebble Beach

By Eric Christensen

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado's Wyndham Clark won his 3rd career PGA event this weekend at the rain-shortened AT&T Invitational at Pebble Beach.

Clark birdied the 18th hole on Saturday to shoot a course-record 60. At the time he didn't know that Birdie would also be the winning putt. Clark finished -17 under par only 1 shot better than PGA rookie Ludvig Aberg. 

Bad weather on Sunday suspended play until Monday but on Sunday evening with no clearing in sight, the PGA Tour decided to end the tournament and declare a winner after 54 holes. 

This is Clark's first victory since winning the U.S. Open last summer in Los Angeles. 

He wasn't the only Coloradoan who had a successful tournament. Denver's Mark Hubbard finished in a tie for 4th. Hubbard shot a 65 on Saturday at the course where he proposed to his then-girlfriend back in 2015.

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am - Round One
PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Mark Hubbard proposes to his girlfriend Meghan McCurley on the 18th green during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 12, 2015 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR) Chris Condon
Eric Christensen
Eric-Christensen-1.jpg

Eric Christensen is the managing editor of sports for CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 5:04 PM MST

