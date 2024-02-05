Colorado's Wyndham Clark wins at Pebble Beach

Colorado's Wyndham Clark won his 3rd career PGA event this weekend at the rain-shortened AT&T Invitational at Pebble Beach.

Clark birdied the 18th hole on Saturday to shoot a course-record 60. At the time he didn't know that Birdie would also be the winning putt. Clark finished -17 under par only 1 shot better than PGA rookie Ludvig Aberg.

A course record at Pebble and Signature Event win to add to the collection.



Another impressive victory for @Wyndham_Clark. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 5, 2024

Bad weather on Sunday suspended play until Monday but on Sunday evening with no clearing in sight, the PGA Tour decided to end the tournament and declare a winner after 54 holes.

This is Clark's first victory since winning the U.S. Open last summer in Los Angeles.

He wasn't the only Coloradoan who had a successful tournament. Denver's Mark Hubbard finished in a tie for 4th. Hubbard shot a 65 on Saturday at the course where he proposed to his then-girlfriend back in 2015.