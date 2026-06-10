Colorado's RTD restores 15-minute G Line service from Arvada to Denver

People living or visiting Arvada now have more options when taking the train to Denver. RTD's G line is operating every 15 minutes during peak times, after service cutbacks for six years due to COVID.

(credit: CBS)

The goal is to improve ridership by having 180 passengers on each train. The G Line will come every 15 minutes to travel from Arvada to Denver. This service will run from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the week, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

RTD says the 15-minute service frequency will help transport people from Arvada to Denver and back. That route is scheduled to take passengers from Arvada to Denver's Union Station in 19 minutes. RTD said it worked with operators for years to resume the service, with many train cars moved from other lines.

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RTD said not everyone has access to a vehicle or may want to drive, so this is a lifeline for travelers.

"This is great for Denver and Arvada," Ian Harwick, Director, RTD, District L. "It is great for business and the community. There is so much flexibility."

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The G Line is also good for sporting events, games, festivals, and shopping trips.

RTD opened the 11-mile commuter rail line from Union Station to Arvada and Wheat Ridge in May 2019.