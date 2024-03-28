Colorado's RTD hosting hiring fair to fix bus operation shortage, needs to hire at least 100 drivers

RTD is hosting a job fair to hire at least 100 bus operators. The Agency told CBS News Colorado this is needed as they continue to lose manpower to operate at an efficient pace.

The RTD Job Fair offers incentives for bus operators that are hired. These positions include full and part-time jobs. If hired, drivers are eligible for a $4,000 bonus. Drivers are even eligible to receive an offer letter on the spot.

RTD told CBS News Colorado anyone interested in becoming a Bus Operator should have good customer service skills and a good driving record. The Agency told CBS News Colorado once hired, they will help you get your CDL so drivers will not need it to apply.

RTD Public Relations Manager Tina Jaquez told CBS News Colorado Traffic Reporter Brian Sherrod, with 100 openings being available right now, it really impacts how they get the community around town.

"To have enough service on the streets, we need the people power," Jaquez said. "It affects the service we are able to provide to our customers."

The Job Fair was at the Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center until 3:00 p.m. Thursday. If interested drivers can't make it, they can still apply online. Drivers will still be eligible for the $4,000 signing bonus.

Training can start as soon as April 15th or April 29th. Bus operator pay starts at $25.96 an hour and qualified candidates need to have a domestic driver's license valid for at least two years.

While at the job fair, attendees can learn more about bus operator benefits and opportunities and tour a RTD bus in the parking lot outfitted with the new safety shield in the driver's cab, designed to protect bus operators.