Colorado's Gunnison County sheriff tells community: "We're done dealing with ICE"

Gunnison County Sheriff Adam Murdie said he was done dealing with Immigration and Customs Enforcement during an emotional session of public comment during this week's Gunnison County Commissioners' meeting.

During the public comment session on Aug. 4, a number of speakers asked the sheriff's office to stop cooperating with ICE.

Gunnison County Sheriff Adam Murdie Gunnison County

Murdie then responded, "We're done dealing with ICE. You guys talked me into it. I'm done dealing with them. But I am afraid of what's going to happen when they find out that we're not allowing them to come do their job; they're gonna come into this community and run rampant like they do everywhere else."

A resident who addressed the commission said about 60 residents had been detained by ICE in the past 18 months.

The Department of Homeland Security issued this statement to CBS Colorado when asked to respond to the sheriff's comments: "When state and local jurisdictions cooperate with ICE, it prevents dangerous criminals from being released back onto the streets, which means ICE officers don't have to arrest them at-large out in the community, putting everyone involved at greater risk."

CBS Colorado also reached out to Sheriff Murdie for additional comment, but did not receive a response.