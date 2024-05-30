Some of Colorado's elected leaders react to guilty verdict for Trump in "hush money" trial

Colorado's elected leaders reacted to the guilty verdict returned by the jury in former President Donald Trump's "hush money" trial. Trump was found guilty of 34 felonies by a jury in New York on Thursday.

Jurors found that Trump violated the law by falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. They found him guilty on all counts at the end of their second day of deliberations.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 30: Former U.S. President Donald Trump departs the courtroom after being found guilty on all 34 counts in his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City. The former president was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. Trump has now become the first former U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes. JUSTIN LANE / Getty Images

Rep. Diana DeGette, a Democrat representing Denver in the U.S. House of Representatives, posted on X, "The wheels of justice turn slowly, but they do turn. No one is above the law, and today's ruling is a step towards ensuring that no American can exploit our legal system for personal gain."

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican representing Colorado's 3rd Congressional District and a current candidate for Colorado's 4th Congressional District, posted on X, "As we all knew, this was ALWAYS about election interference and stopping President Trump from winning his rightful re-election to the White House. The American people see through the Democrat games and know this is a sham verdict. We stand with PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP!"

Gov. Jared Polis reacted to the verdict on X, "No one is above the law. Coloradans have faith in our justice system and the guilty convictions from a jury of his peers show the former President lacks the moral capacity to lead our country."

The judge set a sentencing date of July 11, just four days before the start of the Republican National Convention, where Trump will be formally nominated. He could face up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine for each count.

The Colorado Republican Party also posted a statement on X, "The Colorado GOP still stands with President Trump."

