Colorado hopes to double dental hygiene students with $5M grant

A big boost in funding should help drill down the shortage of dental hygienists in our state. Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation is supplying four grants totaling nearly $5 million to expand dental hygiene programs across Colorado and increase diversity.

Monday was Traci Thompson's last day of dental hygiene school at Community College of Denver.

"I've always liked going to the dentist even as a kid to get my teeth cleaned," said Thompson.

The Denver mom of two is graduating next week, fulfilling a dream she's had for a decade.

"It was challenging at times but nothing worth having comes easy," said Thompson.

Graduates like Thompson are in high demand. The American Dental Association reports there's an 11% decrease in hygienists in practice across the nation. Now Colorado hopes to double the number of dental hygiene students through a 5-million-dollar grant from Delta Dental to expand and diversify dental hygiene programs.

"Less than 10% of dental hygienists identify as black, LatinX, Hispanic, or indigenous," said Mirella Chavez, Delta Dental program coordinator, "research shows more racial diversity in healthcare providers has led to better-improved outcomes, better patient and provider communication."

Thompson paid for dental school with the help of federal student loans and a Delta Dental Foundation Scholarship.

"I did get help. If I didn't it would be difficult for me," said Thompson.

Now she's graduating with a job already lined up in public health, at a nonprofit that provides low-cost and affordable dentistry, she said.

Thompson is using her degree to give back, as barriers are removed, so more students can follow in her footsteps.

The grant will immediately increase enrollment in the dental hygiene program at the Community College of Denver. It will also create brand new programs at Front Range Community College in Fort Collins, Pikes Peak State College in Colorado Springs and Colorado Mountain College at their Vail Valley campus. Delta Dental hopes to have those programs up and running sometime in 2025.

Gov. Jared Polis was present at the announcement and says the grant is a big step in supporting the state's dental care workforce and making it more inclusive.

"I am thrilled to be a part of this exciting announcement that will support Colorado's dental care workforce to become more inclusive and create new opportunities for Coloradans to access the skills they need to achieve their career goals," said Governor Polis. "Every Coloradan deserves high-quality and accessible dental care, and by investing in growing the workforce, we are helping provide better health outcomes for more people."