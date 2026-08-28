Colorado's Craig Hospital lauded for 'giving me back my life' by former patient

Colorado's Craig Hospital is a world renowned rehabilitation center. The doctors and staff there change lives every day, bringing brain and spinal injury patients back to their lives. That is exactly what happened for Zach Ramirez. in 2018, he was hiking with some college friends when he spontaneously climbed up a rock face.

"I slipped...lost my grip...and I fell really badly," Ramirez explained.

It was about a 60-foot fall, and Zach hit his head and hurt his arm.

"I had four brain surgeries and this really brutal arm surgery," he said.

After months in the hospital, Ramirez ended up at Craig Hospital where he started his journey back. it started with speech therapy, physical therapy and occupational therapy. Ramirez had to learn how to walk and talk again.

"Relearning how to be Zach again...it was so frustrating," Ramirez said.

"Amazingly, he did get better. It just took time...a lot of it is just patience and time," said Ed Ramirez, Zach's father.

Both Ramirez credit Craig with not only giving Zach his life back, but helping the whole family.

"There's also training for the family too, once he came home. How to deal with that as well...that's pretty challenging," Ed Ramirez added.

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Craig's Recreational Therapy Department helped get Zach back on a bike. First on a recumbent bike, then an upright bike with training wheels, then training wheels off. Ramirez goes 25-50 miles at a time now. He went to Craig to learn how to swim again, which led to snorkeling. He's back on a snow board, and he's even relearning how to drive.

"I'm setting goals and trying to achieve them and push as hard as I can," Ramirez said.

With every goal Zach sets, Craig Hospital is right there to help him realize it.

LINK: Register for Glow & Roll: Illuminate What's Possible

Ramirez and his whole family will be taking part in Craig Hospital Foundation's new fundraising 5K walk/run/roll event. Glow & Roll: Illuminate What's Possible starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2026 at Robert F. Clement Park in Littleton.