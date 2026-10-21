Colorado's Adams 14 School District adds e-buses to its fleet

Diesel fuel has hit record prices and that's putting the squeeze on public school districts all across the country. Many districts are making the move to electric fleets, not only because of the price of gas, but also because it's a greener option.

CBS

Adams 14 School District is the latest to unviel new electric buses. The District is adding 14 new e-buses to it's fleet with the help of Xcel Energy and Veregy.

Xcel provided nearly $2.4 million through its Electric School Bus (ESB) Program. The district also received a $2.86 million award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Rebate Program.

Veregy guided the District through the funding process, designed the infrastructure, and built the project.

Adams 14's bus fleet is now fully electric.

"We are demonstrating that we invest in our children, that our community is worth investing in," said Dr. Karla Loría , Adams 14 Superintendent.

The District said that the change to electric is saving them ore than $77,000 a year in fuel and maintenance. Federal tax credits and utility rebates could give the District another million dollars.