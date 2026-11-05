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Colorado's 4th Congressional District race remains undecided 2 days after Election Day

By Jeff Gurney

/ CBS Colorado

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Colorado's 4th Congressional District race remained undecided as of noon on Thursday. The latest count had Democrat challenger  Eileen Laubacher leading by only 2,513 votes against Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert.    

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Eileen Laubacher CBS

As of noon Thursday, Boebert had 173,649 to Laubacher's 176,162. A third-party candidate, Douglas Mangeris, had 11,669 votes.

Laubacher had 48.73% of the vote compared to Boebert's 48.04%.  For an automatic recount in Colorado, a candidate needs to be within 1/2 of 1%. Voter turnout statewide was 67% for the midterm elections. 

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Lauren Boebert CBS

Laubacher leads in votes that come from in Arapahoe, Douglas and Larimer Counties.  Boebert leads in counties on the Eastern Plains.

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