Colorado's 4th Congressional District race remains undecided 2 days after Election Day

Colorado's 4th Congressional District race remained undecided as of noon on Thursday. The latest count had Democrat challenger Eileen Laubacher leading by only 2,513 votes against Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert.

Eileen Laubacher CBS

As of noon Thursday, Boebert had 173,649 to Laubacher's 176,162. A third-party candidate, Douglas Mangeris, had 11,669 votes.

Laubacher had 48.73% of the vote compared to Boebert's 48.04%. For an automatic recount in Colorado, a candidate needs to be within 1/2 of 1%. Voter turnout statewide was 67% for the midterm elections.

Lauren Boebert CBS

Laubacher leads in votes that come from in Arapahoe, Douglas and Larimer Counties. Boebert leads in counties on the Eastern Plains.