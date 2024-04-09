Colorado women and girls are changing the sport of rodeo

Meet some Colorado women who are passionate about rodeo

Historically men have dominated the competitions at rodeos around the world. Now, a group of girls and women throughout Northern Colorado are aiming to expand their footprint in the sport.

Barrel racing is becoming a more popular sport among both genders but is most popular among girls and women. Now, there are events across northern Colorado that give people of all ages and experiences the opportunity to race for cash.

"It is a way of life for us. It takes special people to do it," said Braylee Pharo, a 12-year-old barrel racer.

"Barrel racing is a speed event, it is as fast as you can go on a four-legged animal," said Amy Smith, a barrel racer. "We do it for money and prizes and bragging rights."

CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas recently attended a TWP Barrel Race in Longmont, where dozens of competitors brought their horses out for the chance to win. While there were a few men and boys in the competition, girls and women overwhelmed the competition field.

"(When people think of rodeo) everyone always assumes men. And at most rodeo events the women are considered guests of rodeo," Smith said. "So, it is common to rule us out. But, we are kind of paving our way."

Smith, a self-proclaimed barrel racing addict, said she has loved seeing interest in the sport grow over the years.

"A lot of people think this is not a sport. It is 100% a sport," Pharo said.

Barrel racing is an event where contestants have to race their horses around three barrels without knocking one down. The fastest time wins the night.

"It is the best experience I have ever had in my life," Pharo said.

While the competition is fun for those on the arena floor and those in the crowd, ultimately those who participate also learn a lot of life lessons.

"You're talking about a 14-second run, but there is a lot more that goes into it," said Marty Rushton, a longtime barrel racer and coach. "Most of us put in 60-plus hours a week on our horses."

"It is the adrenaline rushes every day, the early mornings before school riding the late nights spending all that time with your horse," Pharo said.

Rushton, who has been riding horses since she was three years old, said the sport is a great competition for women and girls of all ages.

"Everybody, every age, every level," Rushton said. "It is pretty awesome to see them improve every day, They learn confidence and how to control the horses they ride."

Now, racers like Smith, are raising their children around the competitions as well.

"We support and love having youngsters growing up alongside of us," Smith said. "I want her to grow up in a strong community having good ethics and morals."

"We have fun doing it, showing our love with our horses," said Lexi Holder, a 14-year-old racer.

Children as young as four years old were seen out riding their horses around the barrels, of course with the guidance of adults.

"The sport of rodeo is alive and well," Smith said. "Women who think it's too late, it definitely is not. Get out here and have a little fun with us."