Colorado woman recalls almost being hit by wrong-way driver moments before fatal I-70 crash

A family is grieving following the holiday weekend after a suspected drunk driving crash on I-70 that killed one and injured four Friday night.

Wheat Ridge Police Department

The crash was so violent that it shut down I-70 for most of Friday night while Wheat Ridge police and fire personnel attempted to save the victims.

New mom, Hannah Hough, was on the way to her parent's house late Friday night, after getting off work. While driving eastbound on I-70, she noticed a black truck swerving and driving the wrong way ahead of her.

"I looked and there were headlights coming straight at me," Hough said.

She says the truck was heading towards her at 60 or 70 miles per hour.

Wheat Ridge Police Department

"So I swerved really quick, and he barely missed me. I swerved so hard I thought I was going to flip my car for a second," Hough said. She said she immediately called 911.

"Once he passed me, just the thought of my baby actually growing up without her mom really upset me, and I just prayed that no one would get hurt," Hough said.

But sadly, someone did. Around midnight, near the Kipling Street exit, the truck struck another vehicle. Inside were four adult family members. Inside the vehicle were four adult family members as the driver was killed in the accident.

The other passengers in the vehicle and the wrong-way driver were all seriously injured.

Wheat Ridge Police Department

"I was really upset that he actually ended up killing someone," Hough said. She was shocked when she learned of the crash the following day.

"I sent the news article to my mom and told her look this is the guy that almost killed me last night," Hough said.

Hough says she broke down crying Friday night when she reached her parent's house and was reunited with her baby.

Wheat Ridge Police Department

"It really makes you think and shows you how important life is," Hough said.

The driver of the truck is a 29-year-old man, who is still hospitalized as of Sunday night.

Wheat Ridge police are investigating the crash as a suspected DUI, they will recommend charges once that investigation wraps up.