Woman killed, two men rescued by Colorado National Guard after falls up to 300 feet in Rocky Mountain National Park

A 21-year-old woman from Severance was killed over the weekend after falling more than 300 feet while climbing in Rocky Mountain National Park. Another man, a 25-year-old, was severely injured after a similar fall between Longs Peak and Mount Meeker.

Another man from Texas was severely injured the day before after falling more than 60 feet along Longs Peak.

Both men had to be airlifted and rescued by the Colorado Air National Guard based out of Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora.

This marks the fourth death in Rocky Mountain National Park in the past two months, three of which were the result of falls. One man died as a result of a heart attack.

"Falling is the number one cause of fatalities and serious injuries in Rocky Mountain National Park," said Kyle Patterson, spokesperson for RMNP.

The cause of the falls over the weekend are still under investigation, and the manner of death and identity of the woman will be released at a later date by the Larimer County Coroner's Office. However, Patterson said the falls all took place in more challenging areas of the park.

"The tragedy this weekend is in an area that has less of a margin of error if someone was to fall," Patterson said.

Patterson said the extreme terrain of the areas of the injuries and death warranted assistance from the National Guard as the park's rescue teams would've had difficult times getting to the areas to provide aid.

"(The guard has) the capabilities to do hoist operations," Patterson told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas. "They were able to assist Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members by hoisting the seriously injured off of the mountain."

The body of the deceased woman was unable to be retrieved until Monday morning, according to RMNP.

Patterson said, while tragic and heartbreaking, severe injuries and deaths within the park take place every year. She said there was not an increased number of deaths or injuries this year compared to previous years.

"As you know, thousands of people recreate in Rocky Mountain National Park daily without any issues. They have amazing wonderful experiences in the park," Patterson said. "Advanced planning and preparation is key."

Patterson noted that nearly every visitor throughout the year leaves the park safely and with great memories after each visit. While accidents can and do happen, Patterson encouraged people to take extra time to prepare and plan for hikes and other activities in the park before they begin them.

"Know your limits. What you can take, what you can't take. What the day holds, what you are feeling? All of those things," Patterson said. "Individuals really need to think through those aspects before they recreate in Rocky Mountain National Park. We do see tragedies. But, most visitors that are recreating in the park are doing so safely."