Colorado wildfire grows to 500+ acres after campfire ruled cause, 0% contained

Interlaken Fire grows to nearly 500 acres, zero containment in southern Colorado

The Interlaken Fire in Colorado's high country has burned 578 acres, and some residents who live near it in Lake County were asked to evacuate. Fire officials say the wildfire is 0% contained.

The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the fire burning in Lake County on Wednesday. CBS

In an update on Wednesday night, it was determined by the U.S. Forest Service Fire investigator an abandoned campfire was the cause of the Interlaken Fire. This campfire was discovered about 60 yards from the Interlaken Trail and 1.5 miles from the trailhead.

The fire -- located near Twin Lakes and about 20 miles south of Leadville -- was first reported early on Tuesday afternoon and it sent a large plume of smoke up into the blue sky.

Some pre-evacuation orders that were put in place after the fire started have been lifted, but other evacuation orders remain in effect. The areas of Balltown are no longer on pre-evacuation notice on Wednesday morning. Lost Canyon is under pre-evacuation orders.

Investigators did not have leads for who left the campfire upon determine the cause. Anyone with information about campers with a fire near the Interlaken Resort between June 7 and June 11 can call the tip line at 303-275-5266.

