Some Colorado evacuation orders in place as wildfire burns more than 200 acres in Lake County

Some evacuations lifted, some remain as wildfire burns in Lake County, Colorado

A wildfire in Colorado's high country has burned more than 200 acres, and some residents who live near it in Lake County have been asked to evacuate. The fire -- located near Twin Lakes and about 15 miles south of Leadville -- was first reported early on Tuesday afternoon and it sent a large plume of smoke up into the blue sky.

Some pre-evacuation orders that were put in place after the fire started have been lifted, but other evacuation orders remain in effect.

The areas of Balltown and Lost Canyon were no longer on pre-evacuation notice on Wednesday morning.

People in the area of Interlaken and County Road 25 are under evacuation orders.

An evacuation center was set up at the 6th Street Gym in Leadville. It was closed overnight, but it might reopen if it is needed.

So far, emergency officials have not given this fire a name.