Colorado's first pop-up pizza festival benefits food insecurity, domestic violence nonprofits

Who doesn't like pizza? On Sunday, every slice went to a good cause at Colorado's first ever pop-up pizza festival. Seven pizza vendors and over 1,000 people filled Run Westy Run food truck park in Westminster.

CBS

"Heard it was kind of a nice charity event, so wanted to come and support," Grant Hansel said.

"We're so full we've tried like from everything," Anderson Littler said.

Pizza lovers also enjoyed live music, games, pizza dough acrobats and a pizza box folding competition. The pop-up is the brainchild of local pizzeria owners Melinda Carbajal and Audrey Kelly.

"We thought it'd be small, and then, it kind of just kept expanding as more and more sponsors wanted to be involved and pizzerias," Kelly said.

By the end of the day, organizers estimate the pop-up raised $10,000 to combat food insecurity and domestic violence in Colorado.

"Every single thing at this festival is being donated," Carbajal said. "That dough is going to nonprofit Slice Out Hunger, which raises money for hunger relief organizations, and Weld County domestic violence shelter A Woman's Place."

"We've had so much good support, so many people coming asking questions, taking information, just kind of spreading the word," said Danielle Souza with A Woman's Place.

Colorado's first pizza pop-up likely won't be it's last. Organizers want to take another toss at it next year. Meanwhile, festival-goers enjoyed making a difference one slice at a time.

"Good music, some drinks, perfect day" Hansel said.